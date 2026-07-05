Shreyas Iyer refuses to blames THIS star after England’s thrilling win, says…

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that one costly over changed the course of the contest after England completed a four-wicket victory in the second T20I in Old Trafford on Saturday, chasing down 191 with an over to spare.

Shreyas Iyer believes Ravi Bishnoi will bounce back stronger

Speaking after the defeat, Iyer assessed how the game unfolded, highlighted Jacob Bethell’s decisive innings, backed Ravi Bishnoi despite his expensive spell, and stressed that the young leg-spinner would emerge stronger from the experience.

India had appeared in control for much of England’s chase after reducing the hosts to 1/2 in the opening over and keeping the pressure on through the middle phase. However, Bethell’s unbeaten 76 and a momentum-shifting 29-run 17th over swung the match firmly in England’s favour.

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Reflecting on where the match turned, Iyer chose not to single out any individual despite the decisive spell.

“I think we all know where it went away but I don’t want to pinpoint a particular player. I was like, okay he’s going to come back strong after that (the first no ball). But the 17th over haunted us. But he’ll learn,” Iyer said post game.

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Shreyas Iyer credits England’s planning and Bethal’s fearless batting

The India skipper also felt his side had posted a competitive first-innings total on a surface that wasn’t straightforward for batting.

“I think it was a phenomenal score on this pitch with variable bounce. First 15 overs we were on top of the game but suddenly – credit to the way Jacob played,” he added.

Bethell’s calculated assault, particularly against the spinners in the closing stages, proved decisive as England overturned India’s advantage. Iyer credited the left-hander and England’s planning for identifying the conditions and boundary dimensions early in the chase.

“They analysed the dimensions of the ground and the wicket early,” he said.

Iyer also praised Sam Curran for executing England’s tactical plans with the ball during India’s innings, pointing to the accuracy of his lines.

“He was bowling right outside off stump, and that was very well planned (Curran),” the skipper stated.

The India captain reserved special praise for Bethell’s fearless mindset, saying the youngster’s approach had already stood out during practice sessions, as he said, “He’s got that unflinching attitude where he’s fearless. The way he bats in the netsâ€¦ something to learn out of him. I wasn’t anticipating him to be nervous.“

Despite the disappointing result, Iyer insisted the dressing room would move forward positively rather than dwell on the setback.

“Absolutely, I’m always in high spirits and I know that this is the lowest you can go,” he concluded.

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With IANS Inputs.