Shreyas Iyer Reveals India’s Batting Approach For The Next Match Against South Africa

Cuttack: Indian cricket team failed to produce a big total in the second T20I match against South Africa. The home side had scored more than 200 runs in the first match but failed to replicate that performance at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. However, Star Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer said that the Indian batsmen won’t change their approach and will keep playing aggressively against the Proteas.

India are currently 0-2 behind in the ongoing five-match series. The next match will be played in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer said, “We have made this plan that we will keep going no matter what happens. Even if we keep losing wickets, it’s our gameplan and in the future too, we will go in with the same mindset. We will back ourselves and back our instincts.”

He also commented on the possible changes in the batting line-up. Shreyas Iyer remarked, “Our main aim is obviously the World Cup, so we have to see to it that we plan towards it. So we have that sort of mindset where we are completely free and not thinking about anything else. These are the actual games where we can practice what we were lacking in the past.”

He added, “That’s what we keep discussing in the team meeting as well. No matter what happens, whatever plans we discuss in the team meeting, we have to execute those. Even if we fail, we will learn from that and grow as a player and grow as a team. So that’s more important till we reach Australia.”

Shreyas Iyer also revealed that the Indian team is looking to use Dinesh Karthik as a specialist batter in the last five overs of a match.

He said, “It’s definitely something we have strategised earlier as well. We had seven overs left and Axar Patel is someone who can take singles, who can keep rotating the strike. And we didn’t require someone to come in and start hitting from ball one at that point of time.”

“Even DK can do that obviously but DK has been a really good asset for us after 15 overs where he can come and straightaway slog the ball. Even he found it difficult to start well today. Obviously, the wicket played a huge role in today’s game, but we will be using this strategy in the next games as well,” he concluded.