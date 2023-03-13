Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Fourth Test, Doubtful For ODI Series vs Australia And IPL
Iyer complained of back pain after Day 3 and was taken for scans. He didn't bat for India in the second innings.
New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia. Iyer complained of back pain after Day 3 and was taken for scans. He didn't bat for India in the second innings.
Now if recent reports are to be believed, the scan results are not very encouraging and Iyer could miss the ODI series vs Australia and the following Indian Premier League.
Iyer's injury has raised serious concerns about the working of NCA as players are suffering a recurrence of injuries. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also missed a large chunk of India's matches owing to a recurrent back injury.
Meanwhile, play on Day 5 has resumed and India have taken an early wicket in the form of Matt Kuhnemann who was trapped LBW by R Ashwin. There are doubts about Usman Khawaja's participation in the Test match thus India will be eyeing a few more wickets before Lunch. The odd ball is turning and bouncing on the pitch thus batting won't be the easiest for Australia.
