Shreyas Iyer set to lead Team India on Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for debut

Team India announce their squad for the upcoming tours against England and Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announce the respective squad for the series.

For the series, team India appointed a star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer, as the new captain. That means Suryakumar Yadav lost his spot as a captain and also from the squad. Meanwhile, there’s a big update as star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav are set to make their debut for team India in these upcoming series.

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This squad came after a brilliant success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After the tournament, some of the brilliant players were selected in the squad. Firstly, the biggest change is, star Indian player Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Indian side for the respective series. Meanwhile, team India have made a big change as well by giving a chance to the young player, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, to showcase his impressive skills and ability to score runs. The reason behind picking up Vaibhav for the squad would be his brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Rajasthan Royals.

This young star could be a disaster for the rivals in the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, not only Vaibhav, another young star from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Prince Yadav get a chance to play in this series for team India.

However, with captain Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captaincy duty has been appointed to Tilak Varma, who had also played for team India in the recent tournaments and series. Harshit Rana will also be added to the squad as he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to an injury.

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Team India squad for Ireland and England tour:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.