IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Shreyas Iyer set to lead Team India on Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for debut

Shreyas Iyer set to lead Team India on Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for debut

The BCCI has announced team India's squad for the upcoming Ireland and England tour. Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the side, while, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a place in the squad.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 06, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Published On Jun 06, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 06, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Team India squad announce for Ireland and England tour

Team India squad announce for Ireland and England tour, Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the side

Team India announce their squad for the upcoming tours against England and Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announce the respective squad for the series.

For the series, team India appointed a star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer, as the new captain. That means Suryakumar Yadav lost his spot as a captain and also from the squad. Meanwhile, there’s a big update as star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav are set to make their debut for team India in these upcoming series.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

This squad came after a brilliant success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After the tournament, some of the brilliant players were selected in the squad. Firstly, the biggest change is, star Indian player Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Indian side for the respective series. Meanwhile, team India have made a big change as well by giving a chance to the young player, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, to showcase his impressive skills and ability to score runs. The reason behind picking up Vaibhav for the squad would be his brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Rajasthan Royals.

This young star could be a disaster for the rivals in the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, not only Vaibhav, another young star from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Prince Yadav get a chance to play in this series for team India.

However, with captain Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captaincy duty has been appointed to Tilak Varma, who had also played for team India in the recent tournaments and series. Harshit Rana will also be added to the squad as he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to an injury.

.

Team India squad for Ireland and England tour:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Suryakumar Yadav meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis amid questions over captaincy stint

Suryakumar Yadav meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis amid questions over captaincy stint
Michael Clarke reveals terrifying road accident after IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad

Michael Clarke reveals terrifying road accident after IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad
‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy

‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?

Latest News

Team India squad announce for Ireland and England tour, Shreyas Iyer will set to lead the side

Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy removal report

Rahmanullah Guzbad opens up on test match against India

IND vs AFG Test Preview: New era begins for India under Gill

Suryakumar meets Maharashtra CM amid India T20 captaincy uncertainty

Michael Clarke reveals terrifying incident after IPL final

Editor's Pick

India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge

India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge
‘We need to give him a fair run’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir makes bold call on young batter’s Test future

‘We need to give him a fair run’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir makes bold call on young batter’s Test future
‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy

‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy
From KS Bharat to AB De Villiers: Here are the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket

From KS Bharat to AB De Villiers: Here are the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?
Rishabh Pant’s childhood coach makes big prediction ahead of 50th Test despite IPL 2026 struggles

Rishabh Pant’s childhood coach makes big prediction ahead of 50th Test despite IPL 2026 struggles