Shreyas Iyer To Jasprit Bumrah: 4 Indian Players Who’ll Miss IPL 2023 Due To Injury-Related Issues

This year's edition will be played across 12 venues in India, with matches returning to their original home-and-away format after a four-year hiatus.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start in just a little more than a week's time. This year's edition will be played across 12 venues in India, with matches returning to their original home-and-away format after a four-year hiatus. However, ahead of the start of this year's cash-rich league, many star players from both India and abroad have suffered injuries and other fitness issues, preventing them from participating this year.

Here are four such Indian stars who will miss IPL 2023:

Shreyas Iyer: Star Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer is the latest name to be added to the list of Indian players who'll miss the IPL 2023 entirely. The 28-year-old batter, who leads the Kolkata Knight Riders in the world's richest franchise cricket league, has been suffering back issues because of which he is likely to get under the knife in the coming months. He was signed for Rs 12.25 crore by two-time champions in last year's mega auction, and his absence will leave a big void.

Jasprit Bumrah: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will also not be available for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. He is also dealing with back issues, which have kept him out of action since September 25, 2022. He has reportedly gone under the knife in New Zealand and is unlikely to make a comeback before September 2023.

Rishabh Pant: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant met with an unfortunate road accident last year on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, in which he suffered multiple injuries. Because of those injuries, the 25-year-old stumper is out for an indefinite period and will miss this year's IPL. In his place, former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and Australian opener David Warner will captain the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Prasidh Krishna: Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 10 crore for Prasidh Krishna's services in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and he delivered by finishing as the franchise's second leading wicket-taker and 10th overall. In 17 matches of the IPL 2022, he picked up 19 wickets, but due to a lumbar stress fracture that will require surgery, he will miss this year's edition.