Shreyas Iyer To Rajat Patidar: List Of All Injured Players And Their Replacements For IPL 2023

Indian Premier League is underway and after four years the tournament is happening in a home and away format. Despite the excitement, many franchises are dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Here are the list of injured players who will miss the action for their respective franchises.

New Delhi: World's biggest tournament Indian Premier League is underway and after four years the tournament is happening in a home and away format. Despite the excitement, many franchises are dealing with injuries to some of their key players. The first match of the tournament was played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, on March 31 where Gujarat Titans' key player Kane Williamson got an injury during his debut appearance for Gujarat Titans, Williamson had landed awkwardly in his knee while attempting to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary during Chennai Super Kings' innings.

On the other hand, there are many many players including Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant who are on the road to recovery and missing the whole tournament due to injuries. Here is the list of Injured players and their replacements for the Indian Premier League 2023:

Injured Will Jacks Replacement Michael Bracewell

Will Jacks was signed by Royal Challengers Banglore for INR 3.2 crore at the player auction but he sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. After scans and consultation with a specialist, he was forced to pull out of the IPL. RCB have signed Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the IPL (IPL) 2023.

Injured Kyle Jamieson Replacement Sisanda Magala

Chennai Super Kings' one of the most expensive buys Kyle Jamieson was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury the franchise has announced Sisanda Magala as his replacement.

Jonny Bairstow Replacement Matthew Short

Indian Premier League 2023 a massive blow recently as Jonny Bairstow was denied NOC by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The Franchise has now acquired Matthew Short as Bairstow's replacement for the IPL 2023 season.

Prasidh Krishna's replacement Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of IPL 2023 after being signed as a replacement for injured pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is nursing a back injury.

Mukesh Choudhary's Replacement Akash Singh

Mukesh Choudhary who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is sidelined from the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK has announced Akash Singh as his replacement for the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement Sandeep Warrior

Jasprit Bumrah who is out of action since September 2022 will also miss the whole season of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have signed Sandeep Warrier as his replacement for the tournament.

Kane Williamson Replacement Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. New Zealand captain, Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on March 31.

Raj Angad Bawa Replacement Gurnoor Singh Brar

Punjab Kings all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season due to a left shoulder injury. PBKS have roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar for INR 20 lakh as Bawa's replacement.

Rajat Patidar's Achilles Heel Injury

Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury and RCB has announced that the RCB coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet.

Injured Shreyas Iyer's Replacement Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy as injured Shreyas Iyer's replacement. Roy has been signed for INR 2.8 crore for the IPL 2023 from his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Rishabh Pant's Replacement Abishek Porel