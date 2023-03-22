Shreyas Iyer To Undergo Back Surgery, Set To Miss IPL 2023 And WTC Final - Reports

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Australia due to a recurrent back injury.

New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final due to an injury. Iyer missed the ODI series against Australia due to a recurring back injury. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has been advised to undergo surgery which could rule him out for the next four to five months.

"Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated on by a surgeon in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also," a source was quoted by TOI

Iyer's back injury resurfaced during the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. The batter didn't bat for India and was taken for scans, the reports of which were not positive. Skipper Rohit Sharma also provided an update on Iyer's injury and revealed that the scans didn't look good.

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," Rohit told the reporters.

Iyer has missed a large chunk of matches due to injuries in the last few years. He missed IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 due to a shoulder injury while also missing the ODI series against New Zealand in January this year due to a back injury. He regained fitness and was hopeful for a long stint with team India but unfortunately, his injury resurfaced. Iyer could take 4-5 months to recover but he still has enough time to get fit before the ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Iyer's injury has given a massive headache to Kolkata Knight Riders who might be forced to name a new captain.