Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer To Wait Before Taking Call On Surgery, May Feature In IPL 2023: Report
Iyer will also miss the World Test Championship final between India and Australia that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11.
New Delhi: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the three match ODI series due to his back injury, is not going for a surgery for the time being and he will, instead, rest and rehab for a few more days according to the reports in Cricbuzz.
While Iyer's surgery is bound to happen as suggested by National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the player wants to see if the injury can be managed without an operation at this stage keeping the management in the loop.
The management is yet to give any official statement, The-28-year-old batter can take part at some stage of Indian Premier League which will start on March 31. Even tough it is not decided whether he will be available for the first few matches or not but he has not been totally ruled out of the season conclusively.
His absence will be a big blow to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, as Shreyas is their captain and a key player in the XI. He was signed for Rs 12.25 crore in the mega auction that took place last year, and the former Delhi Capitals skipper lived up to the billing by finishing the season as the leading run getter for Shah Rukh Khan's side.
Iyer will also miss the World Test Championship final between India and Australia that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone Available To Play Full Season For PBKS, No NOC For Jonny Bairstow, Says Report
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
22 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Australia beat India by 21 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
17 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 20 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS