Shreyas Iyer To Wait Before Taking Call On Surgery, May Feature In IPL 2023: Report

Shreyas Iyer To Wait Before Taking Call On Surgery, May Feature In IPL 2023: Report

Iyer will also miss the World Test Championship final between India and Australia that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11.

Updated: March 23, 2023 6:35 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the three match ODI series due to his back injury, is not going for a surgery for the time being and he will, instead, rest and rehab for a few more days according to the reports in Cricbuzz.

While Iyer's surgery is bound to happen as suggested by National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the player wants to see if the injury can be managed without an operation at this stage keeping the management in the loop.

The management is yet to give any official statement, The-28-year-old batter can take part at some stage of Indian Premier League which will start on March 31. Even tough it is not decided whether he will be available for the first few matches or not but he has not been totally ruled out of the season conclusively.

His absence will be a big blow to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, as Shreyas is their captain and a key player in the XI. He was signed for Rs 12.25 crore in the mega auction that took place last year, and the former Delhi Capitals skipper lived up to the billing by finishing the season as the leading run getter for Shah Rukh Khan's side.

