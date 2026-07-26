Shreyas Iyer urges India to stay consistent after Zimbabwe clean sweep

India skipper Shreyas Iyer described leading his side to a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe as a ‘special feeling,’ and lavished high praise on the team’s youngsters for their fearless attitude and high energy levels throughout the short trip.

Shreyas Iyer calls maiden T20I series win as captain a special moment

After suffering series defeats in Ireland and England, Iyer registered his maiden series victory as India’s T20I captain after the visitors sealed a clinical 35-run win in the third and final T20I here at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. “As we saw how fearless they are, they are a young bunch of players who have been showing tremendous energy on the field and the intent, especially when you play back-to-back games.

“To have such kind of energy is what I require as a captain and as a team, and they could deliver today as well, back-to-back games. So, yeah, a special feeling for me to win the series over here in Zimbabwe. Clinical, 3-0. So it’s going to be a special moment,” Iyer said at the conclusion of the series.

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Downplaying the idea that he bears an extra burden of responsibility compared to his younger teammates, Iyer pointed to the extensive high-level exposure players gain through tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think if you see the record, I’ve played almost a similar amount of matches compared to all of them, which is around 55 to 60. So, I mean, experience-wise, there are many players who have tremendous experience because nowadays they play in the IPL as well.

“So, they are special talent and the best you could get out of them, it’s beneficial for the team as well. So every time I step onto the field, I see to it that how I can make sure that they are comfortable and relaxed because that’s when you can get the best out of them,” he noted.

Iyer urges India to maintain consistency after 3-0 series sweep

Acknowledging the contributions across all three departments, Iyer stressed on the importance of maintaining consistency and courage as the team looks ahead to future challenges. India’s next white-ball assignment will be hosting West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, apart from Iyer leading the side in the Asian Games T20 event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

If all decks are cleared, then India could also tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series and may face Afghanistan for three T20Is in September. “Absolutely, it’s very much required, especially as a captain, you see boys stepping up, taking that responsibility and winning the games for you. That’s what you need going forward as well.

“So we have created the momentum right now and it’s important that we are consistent with our approach and attitude. It’s going to be challenging going forward as well, but the amount of calmness that we possess and if we show the same amount of courage going forward, I think it’s going to be great for Indian cricket,” he stated.

When asked about the key takeaways for the squad moving forward, Iyer reiterated the team’s core philosophy of continuous improvement regardless of the match scenario. “I think the standard that we set right from match one, if we keep levelling up or rather than worrying too much about the results, all we need to do is think about going a notch above every time you step out on the field.

“And that’s what we kept on giving the message to all the players, saying that, it doesn’t matter what situation we are facing, it’s important that we are playing to the best of our abilities and seeing to it that we take the team through,” Iyer concluded.

With IANS Inputs.