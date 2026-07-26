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Shreyas Iyer’s India reclaim No.1 ICC T20I ranking after dominant series win over Zimbabwe

India have climbed back to the top of the ICC Men's T20I rankings after a dominant win over Zimbabwe. Here's how Shreyas Iyer's side dethroned England and reclaimed the No.1 spot.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 26, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

India No.1 ICC T20I Ranking

India No.1 ICC T20I Ranking

India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings after a comfortable win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club. The comprehensive win not only sealed the three-match series for Shreyas Iyer’s side but also helped India reclaim the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC rankings, ending England’s stay at the top.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma power India to 219

India did not enjoy the best of starts after losing Abhishek Sharma for just eight runs. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played an entertaining cameo of 20 off only nine balls before being dismissed.

With India at 29/2, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a crucial 66-run partnership for the third wicket from just 42 balls. Iyer scored 25 from 20 deliveries before getting out.

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Kishan continued his brilliant form and smashed 81 runs off just 44 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes to put India in complete control.

Tilak Varma finished things off with an unbeaten 60 off just 29 balls, an innings which included five fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh added 12 runs as India ended with a formidable total of 219/5 in 20 overs.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan reveals smart thinking behind match-winning 81 vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe fail to challenge India’s total

In pursuit of 220, Zimbabwe never looked in control despite a positive start.

Brian Bennett top-scored with 32 runs, while Tadiwanashe Marumani added 24, but the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 129.

India’s bowlers shared the wickets as Abhishek Sharma delivered an impressive spell of 3 for 17. Debutant Yash Thakur made an immediate impact with two wickets, while Prince Yadav also claimed two scalps to complete a dominant all-round performance.

India reclaim No.1 spot in ICC T20I rankings

According to the ICC rankings, India’s 90-run win over Zimbabwe was enough to move them back to the top of the T20I team rankings.

India had slipped from the No. 1 position after suffering a 4-0 T20I series defeat against England earlier this month. However, their dominant display in Harare has helped them regain the top ranking, with England dropping to second place.

India seal series with one game remaining

With the 90-run victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The win also marked a perfect response after recent setbacks and helped the Men in Blue climb back to the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings ahead of the final match of the series.

Also Read: Raza doesn’t blame bowlers, says ‘I’ve let Zimbabwe down’ after India’s series win

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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