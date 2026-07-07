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Shreyas Iyer’s India suffer batting collapse as England dominate third T20I at Trent Bridge

India looked ready for a big chase, but everything changed within a few overs. England's pacers produced a devastating spell that left the visitors stunned and handed them a record defeat at Trent Bridge.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST

Published On Jul 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST

England win over India in Third T20I

England win over India in Third T20I

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: India endured a night to forget at Trent Bridge as a promising chase quickly turned into a complete batting collapse. England’s fast bowlers attacked relentlessly with pace and bounce, leaving the visitors struggling from the very start and putting the home side firmly in control of the third T20I.

England pace attack blows India away

Chasing a challenging target of 202, India were bundled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs, suffering their heaviest defeat in T20 Internationals in terms of runs.

Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue were outstanding with the new ball. Archer returned figures of 3/29 in three overs, while Tongue ripped through the middle order with 4/28 from four overs.

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India’s innings never recovered after the early damage, with only four batters managing to reach double figures.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows promise before falling

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed flashes of his fearless approach.

The 15-year-old smashed a six each off Archer and Tongue during a quickfire 13 off five balls. However, his entertaining cameo ended when he top-edged a sharp bouncer and was caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

It was another reminder that international cricket can be a very different challenge from domestic cricket.

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India lose wickets in a rush

England’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Abhishek Sharma fell trying to attack over extra cover, Ishan Kishan hit one six before departing soon after, and captain Shreyas Iyer edged Archer while attempting a flick shot. Axar Patel also misjudged the length and nicked behind.

At one stage, India were reeling at 52/5 inside five overs, and the contest was virtually over.

Earlier, opener Phil Salt played the key role in England’s innings with a superb 70 off 44 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Jos Buttler added 36 from 21 deliveries, while Sam Curran provided the late fireworks with an unbeaten 41 off 24 balls.

England eventually finished on 201/7 after scoring 89 runs in the final eight overs.

There were a few positives for India with the ball. Harshit Rana picked up 2/40, while young pacer Prince Yadav impressed with 2/30 and dismissed both Jos Buttler and Harry Brook.

However, India’s spin attack struggled to contain the scoring in the middle overs.

England take control of the series

With this emphatic victory, England moved 2-0 ahead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

The loss raises serious questions for India ahead of the remaining matches while England will be delighted with the way their pace attack completely dominated the contest.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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