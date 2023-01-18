Shubman Gill is just 23, he is the future. A legend in making. pic.twitter.com/zCNpjSTESQ Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2023

Shubman Gill, right-handed Indian bastman, has joined the 200-run club in the fifty-over format. Gill scored his double century with a massive six at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in only 145 balls against New Zealand. Shubhman Gill joins the 200-run club along with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Gill scored 208 runs off 149 balls that included 19 fours and 9 sixes before finally being caught in the deep by Glenn Phillips of Henry Shipley. Gill's masterclass meant he also became the highest run scorer in a single innings against New Zealand. Shubhman's marathon innings ensured India posted 350-run target for New Zealand to chase in the first ODI of the three match series. Electing to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss, as India were off to a good start. New Zealand however managed to get rid off Rohit Sharma in the 13th over when the skipper was looking good for a half-century. India captain scored 34 off 38 balls before being caught by Mitchell of Tickner. Gill on the other hand was at his very best cutting the fielders with his powerful strokes that oozed timing and clause. Shubhman Gill played freely on the other end as India lost in form Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan cheaply. Gill brought up his century in the 30th over and kept up the run rate with six and fours flowing freely from his bat, much to the delight of the crowd in Hyderabad and millions watching on their television sets. For all those who missed the Punjab boy's strokeful double century, here's a little video of the moment Shubman Gill brought up his double century.Born in Punjab's Fazilkot, Gill's double-century adds to the problem of plenty that the Indian selectors are facing in the fifty over format.