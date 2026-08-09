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Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh headline Sher-e-Punjab T20 League marquee players

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh are set to feature in Punjab's T20 league. Find out which teams the Indian stars will represent.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 09, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

Published On Aug 09, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

Last UpdatedAug 09, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh and young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar have been announced as the marquee players of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League set for August 30 start

The league will be played from August 30 to September 13 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali, with more than 450 Punjab players set to enter the auction on Sunday, giving emerging talent a major platform alongside established players.

Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep to represent different teams

Gill will represent ‘Fazilka Falcons’, while Abhishek will play for ‘Amritsar Soormas’. Arshdeep will play for ‘Ludhiana Lions’ and Prabhsimran will represent the ‘Jalandhar Warriors’. Ramandeep has been named as the marquee player for ‘Mohali Kings’, while Gurnoor will represent ‘Bathinda Royals’.

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Punjab’s young cricketers to get major opportunity

The presence of some big names from the cricketing world of Punjab is expected to further enhance the glory of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

This will give the state’s emerging talent a big platform to showcase their talent alongside established international stars.

Bhagwant Mann backs league to nurture Punjab talent

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab has always been a land of extraordinary cricketing talent and the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is an important platform to showcase that talent. The presence of players like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh will inspire the next generation of cricketers across the state. We want Punjab to continue producing players who can represent India at the highest level.

PCA secretary highlights role of marquee players

PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “The announcement of marquee players is an encouraging start to the new season of Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. These players have made their mark at the highest level and their participation will provide an opportunity for young cricketers of Punjab to learn, compete and progress.

With a combination of established Indian stars and promising young players, the upcoming season of ‘Sher-e-Punjab T20 League’ will prove to be another important step towards strengthening Punjab’s cricketing infrastructure and creating opportunities for the next generation of cricketers of the state.”

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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