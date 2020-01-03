In dramatic scenes during the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Round four match between Punjab and Delhi at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA , Mohali on Friday, young batting star Shubman Gill allegedly abused an on-field umpire, who was on his Ranji Trophy debut, after being given out and refused to leave the pitch. <p></p> <p></p>The decision was later on overturned, but this time Delhi team walked off the ground in protest delaying the proceedings for a brief while. The match referee had to intervene before the match could be restarted. <p></p> <p></p>As per a journalist covering the game, Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana has claimed that Gill abused the umpire after given caught behind. <p></p> <p></p>The umpire in question is Paschim Pathak, who is making his Ranji Trophy debut. <p></p> <p></p>But, Gill fell soon after - caught behind - off Simarjeet Singh. He made 23 off 41 balls. At the time of writing, Punjab are 123/3 after choosing to bat first. <p></p> <p></p>Punjab team is led by Mandeep Singh while Delhi's skipper is Dhruv Shorey. <p></p> <p></p>Punjab are leading Elite A and B group with 17 points from three matches - winning two, while Delhi are languishing at the 11th spot in the group with seven points from three matches with one win and one loss. <p></p> <p></p>Before the start of the match, Gill had made 150 runs in three matches with the highest score of 100 at an average of 50.