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Shubman Gill and KL Rahul impressive centuries give India a strong start vs Afghanistan in the Test match

Star players Shubman Gill and KL Rahul's impressive batting performance helped Team India to get a strong start against Afghanistan in the Test match.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 06, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Published On Jun 06, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 06, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Rahul and Gill's impressive knock gives India a strong start vs AFG

Rahul and Gill's impressive knock gives India a strong start vs Afghanistan

Opener KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill struck commanding centuries after B. Sai Sudharsan impressed with a fluent 81 as India ended the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in a dominant position at 368/3 in 85 overs on Friday.

After opting to bat, India were tested early by Afghanistan’s disciplined pace attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked positive in his 24 off 32 balls, hitting five boundaries, but fell to Mohammad Saleem Safi after edging a leg-side delivery to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, leaving India at 41/1.

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Rahul, meanwhile, endured a difficult start and survived a major scare on 16 when Afghanistan declined to review a caught-behind appeal despite an edge. The experienced opener gradually settled alongside Sai Sudharsan, who looked assured from the outset, though he offered a chance that was spilt by Rahmanullah Gurbaz before lunch. India reached 96/1 at the interval, with Rahul and Sai beginning to wrest control from the visitors.

The second session belonged entirely to the pair. Rahul emerged with greater intent after lunch and brought up his 21st Test fifty, while Sai continued to impress with his composure against both pace and spin. The left-hander used the sweep effectively against the spinners and rotated the strike smartly as the partnership crossed three figures.

Afghanistan’s bowlers worked hard without much reward, though Saleem Safi generated reverse swing and created opportunities. Sai survived another chance on 59 when an outside edge evaded the diving wicketkeeper, while Rahul escaped an lbw review thanks to a faint inside edge.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Saleem Safi dismissed Sai for a well-crafted 81 off 104 balls, ending a superb 139-run second-wicket stand that had transformed India’s position.

Gill settled quickly at No. 4 and provided immediate momentum with a series of crisp boundaries. By Tea, India had advanced to 209/2, with Rahul unbeaten on 81 and Gill looking increasingly comfortable.

The final session further tilted the contest in India’s favour. Rahul completed his 12th Test century, reaching the landmark with a flick for two runs before eventually falling for exactly 100, caught behind by Gurbaz off Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. It was the third successive occasion he had been dismissed on the century mark.

Gill then assumed control, batting with authority and patience to bring up a century of his own. Alongside him, Rishabh Pant curbed his natural aggression to compile an unbeaten 50 as the pair added an unbroken century partnership.

Home boy Gill remained unbeaten on 103, while Pant was not out on 50, leaving India firmly in command heading into Day 2.

Brief scores:

India 368/3 in 85 overs (Shubman Gill 103*, KL Rahul 100, Sai Sudharsan 81; Mohammad Saleem Safi 2-50) against Afghanistan.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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