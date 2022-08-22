<strong>Harare:</strong> Star Indian batter Shubman Gill scored the maiden ODI century of his career in the ongoing third match of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He took just 82 balls to complete 100 runs in the match and left cricket fans in awe of his batting. Some fans on Twitter even compared him to the great Sachin Tendulkar. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Maiden ODI Century by the Prince Shubman Gill <p></p> <p></p>Well Played Man ??, Great Going so far in this Format <p></p>Carry On ???? <p></p> <p></p>Video - SonySIX <a href="https://twitter.com/SonySportsNetwk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonySportsNetwk</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZIMvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZIMvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShubmanGill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShubmanGill</a> <a href="https://t.co/0eOSPcavgo">pic.twitter.com/0eOSPcavgo</a></p> <p></p> SP SPORTSMAN (@sp_sportsman) <a href="https://twitter.com/sp_sportsman/status/1561660043455512576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Shubman Gill hit 130 runs off 97 balls which included 15 fours and one six. It took India's total to 289/8 in 50 Overs. <p></p> <p></p>"What a knock by @ShubmanGill I missed out on watching Virat Kohli's &amp; Rohit Sharma's careers, so can't comment - but Shubman's batting reminds me of @sachin_rt 's batting. So pleasing to watch," wrote a cricket fan on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a knock by <a href="https://twitter.com/ShubmanGill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShubmanGill</a> ? <p></p> <p></p>I missed out on watching Virat Kohli's &amp; Rohit Sharma's careers, so can't comment - but Shubman's batting reminds me of <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a>'s batting. <p></p> <p></p>So pleasing to watch? <a href="https://t.co/xr8o3gE24R">https://t.co/xr8o3gE24R</a></p> <p></p> Saurav Ghoshal (@HindiGhoshal) <a href="https://twitter.com/HindiGhoshal/status/1561660040016166912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Another fan tweeted, "Look a youngster like Gill has given the killer punch to the format which the ex cricketers turned pundits want to be scrapped. 