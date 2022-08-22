‘Gill’s Batting Reminds Me Of Sachin’s Batting’- Fans in awe of Indian Batter After Century| Watch Video
Shubman Gill scored the maiden ODI century of his career in the ongoing third match of the series against Zimbabwe. He took just 82 balls to complete 100 runs. (Image: witter)

Harare: Star Indian batter Shubman Gill scored the maiden ODI century of his career in the ongoing third match of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He took just 82 balls to complete 100 runs in the match and left cricket fans in awe of his batting. Some fans on Twitter even compared him to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill hit 130 runs off 97 balls which included 15 fours and one six. It took India’s total to 289/8 in 50 Overs.

“What a knock by @ShubmanGill I missed out on watching Virat Kohli’s & Rohit Sharma’s careers, so can’t comment – but Shubman’s batting reminds me of @sachin_rt ‘s batting. So pleasing to watch,” wrote a cricket fan on Twitter.

Another fan tweeted, “Look a youngster like Gill has given the killer punch to the format which the ex cricketers turned pundits want to be scrapped. I am sure Gill must be over the moon for the success and must be proud to represent the country.”

See more reactions: