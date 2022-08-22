Harare: Star Indian batter Shubman Gill scored the maiden ODI century of his career in the ongoing third match of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He took just 82 balls to complete 100 runs in the match and left cricket fans in awe of his batting. Some fans on Twitter even compared him to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Maiden ODI Century by the Prince Shubman Gill Well Played Man ??, Great Going so far in this Format Carry On ???? Video – SonySIX @SonySportsNetwk#ZIMvIND #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/0eOSPcavgo SP SPORTSMAN (@sp_sportsman) August 22, 2022

Shubman Gill hit 130 runs off 97 balls which included 15 fours and one six. It took India’s total to 289/8 in 50 Overs.

“What a knock by @ShubmanGill I missed out on watching Virat Kohli’s & Rohit Sharma’s careers, so can’t comment – but Shubman’s batting reminds me of @sachin_rt ‘s batting. So pleasing to watch,” wrote a cricket fan on Twitter.

What a knock by @ShubmanGill ? I missed out on watching Virat Kohli’s & Rohit Sharma’s careers, so can’t comment – but Shubman’s batting reminds me of @sachin_rt‘s batting. So pleasing to watch? https://t.co/xr8o3gE24R Saurav Ghoshal (@HindiGhoshal) August 22, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Look a youngster like Gill has given the killer punch to the format which the ex cricketers turned pundits want to be scrapped. I am sure Gill must be over the moon for the success and must be proud to represent the country.”

Look a youngster like Gill has given the killer punch to the format which the ex cricketers turned pundits want to be scrapped. I am sure Gill must be over the moon for the success and must be proud to represent the country. Srikanth Natarajan (@SrikanthNatara2) August 22, 2022

Maiden ODI and International Hundred for Shubman Gill. His maiden Ton comes in just 82 balls. He scored brilliant 100* runs from 82 balls including 12 fours against Zimbabwe. Top class Hundred from a class player. pic.twitter.com/kBe3TYtPXW CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 22, 2022

#ZIMvIND #Shubmangill Sachin Tendulkar watching Shubman Gill scoring his 1st century : pic.twitter.com/ozJ45P90Ka Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 22, 2022