Shubman Gill breaks silence on Gujarat Titans lose to RCB at their home ground in IPL 2026 final, says…

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an iconic moment at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, twice by winning the second title of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by defeating Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

Shubman Gill reacts after disappointing defeat in IPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB didn’t give a moment to Gujarat Titans to make their comeback in the clash. RCB players put their control from the beginning of the game and ended up thrashing Gujarat Titans at their home ground.

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However, after the match, the losing side captain, Shubman Gill, opened up on their loss in this important match at their home ground: “I think if we had gotten close to 180, 190, it would have been a good match. (On whether the surface was slow or two-paced) Honestly, not that much. You know, maybe a little bit. We have seen whenever we are playing, in the first three or four overs, there is a little bit of movement for the fast bowlers. We lost a couple of early wickets, and then we kind of lost the momentum in the middle; we could not really get going. But then we knew we were playing the finals. 150, 160, if we get a couple of early wickets in the powerplay, we are always in the game.“

“The way we kept talking, kept pushing ourselves, kept challenging ourselves in different areas, and kept improving those 5 per cent factors. We could not get over the line, but there are always things that you could improve on. And even if we had won the trophy, there were still things that we felt as a group that we needed to work on,” he signed off.

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Rajat Patidar reflects on second IPL title

Here’s what winning side captain Rajat Patidar reacts to after their second consecutive victory in the IPL: “It feels superb. There were a lot of memories from last year but we had to stay in the present. Don’t have words to express but feeling good.“

“Plan was clear, it was easier to chase. We wanted to get their (GT’s) top-three. Our bowlers throughout the tournament have been superb. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Josh) Hazlewood, Rasikh (Dar), Krunal (Pandya), Sheppie (Romario Shepherd), all have been superb,” he added.

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