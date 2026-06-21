Shubman Gill calls THIS India star a ‘Phenomenal Player’ after match-winning ODI ton

India’s batting depth once again came into focus after their dominant ODI series win over Afghanistan. While several players grabbed opportunities throughout the series, Yashasvi Jaiswal made perhaps the strongest statement in the final match with a brilliant unbeaten century that helped India seal a comprehensive victory.

The young left-hander’s performance earned praise from captain Shubman Gill, who believes Jaiswal has done everything possible to stay in contention for a place in India’s ODI plans.

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Gill praises Jaiswal’s quality and temperament

Jaiswal played a superb unbeaten knock of 110 as India comfortably chased down the target against Afghanistan in Chennai. It was his second ODI hundred and another reminder of the immense talent he possesses.

Speaking after the match, Gill acknowledged the challenge of breaking into a strong Indian batting lineup but praised Jaiswal for making the most of the chances he received during the series.

“We all know he is a phenomenal player and it’s not easy for any player (to sit out). If all the players are available, he is the unfortunate one who sometimes misses out and he got a couple of games in this series and he played really well today.”

“So, hopefully he will continue to perform and he will continue to keep grabbing the opportunities that he gets.”

Opening slot competition remains intense

To accommodate Jaiswal at the top of the order during the Afghanistan series, Gill shifted to the No.3 position while Rohit Sharma continued as opener.

The move worked perfectly in the final ODI as Rohit and Jaiswal stitched together a commanding 170-run opening partnership that effectively took the game away from Afghanistan.

However, the competition for places is expected to become even tougher once Virat Kohli returns to the ODI side, likely during the upcoming series against England.

With Kohli traditionally occupying the No.3 spot and Gill expected to return to opening alongside Rohit, Jaiswal could once again find himself battling for opportunities despite his impressive performances.

Gill focused on finding India’s best combination

While discussing the selection situation, Gill said the team management will first assess the squad and fitness of all players before deciding on the best playing XI for the England series.

“It is good having all the players performing and I think the squad (for the England series) will be announced tomorrow or in the next couple of days. So, we will see the squad and we will have the best 11 put out in England.”

“We will see where everyone’s fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, the squad will be announced and we will see who is in the squad and based on the squad, we will try to make the best 11 possible.”

India’s clean sweep over Afghanistan has given the selectors plenty to think about ahead of tougher assignments later in the year.

Jaiswal’s century has strengthened his case significantly, but with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill all expected to be available, competition for places remains fierce.

For now, though, Jaiswal has done exactly what was required – score runs when given an opportunity and make the selectors’ job a lot more difficult.