    Shubman Gill Continues Purple Patch, Smashes His Fastest ODI Century In Just 69 Balls

    Updated: January 24, 2023 3:20 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    New Delhi: Star Indian opening batter Shubman Gill continues his ace form to score his fourth ODI century in just his 21st match. He reached his third century in last four matches against New Zealand on Tuesday during the third ODI between both these teams which is taking place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

    Gill has been in a brilliant form as he scored his double century with a massive six at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in only 145 balls.

     

    India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

     

     

