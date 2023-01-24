Star Indian opening batter Shubman Gill continues his ace form to score his fourth ODI century in just his 21st match. He reached his third century in last four matches against New Zealand on Tuesday during the third ODI between both these teams which is taking place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Gill has been in a brilliant form as he scored his double century with a massive six at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in only 145 balls.

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner