Shubman Gill Drops A Sitter But Kuldeep Yadav Makes Up For It In Same Over | WATCH VIDEO

Shubman Gill dropped Travis Head off the bowling of Hardik Pandya but Kuldeep Yadav caught him at third man in the same over.

Updated: March 22, 2023 2:42 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: India are bowling first in the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The series is tied 1-1 after Australia pulled one back in Vizag after losing the first match. Australia won the toss and put India into bat. The visitors made two changes to the team, with David Warner and Ashton Agar returning to the team. India opted to go in with the same team.

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh continued from where they left and tormented the Indian bowling, with a 66-run partnership in just 63 balls at the time of writing. India got an opportunity in the 11th over, off the bowling of Hardik Pandya but Shubman Gill dropped a sitter. However, Head failed to convert the opportrunity into a big one as he was caught by Kuldeep in the same over.

 

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill Drops A Sitter But Kuldeep Yadav Makes Up For It In Same Over | WATCH VIDEO

