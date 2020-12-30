Shubman Gill has made quite an impression in his first outing as a Test cricketer despite the narrative surrounding the second Test between India and Australia. The tourists were under pressure after losing the series opener and in the absence of their several first-choice stars, they weren’t given much chance to draw level in Melbourne.

Gill was given debut as he replaced his former India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw. And he has left former players gushing over his approach with former Australia international Michael Hussey predicting a long international career.

Opening the innings, the 21-year-old scored 45 and 35*, both being strokeful innings.

“Shubman Gill what a classy player. Here’s a player who can play for the next 10 years for India. He looks classical and maybe he should have played the first Test in the first place,” Hussey told ESPNcricinfo.

Another former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was also impressed and said it didn’t look like this was Gill was playing in his debut Test. “Shubman Gill has got a (Ajinkya) Rahane-like understated approach in a way. He doesn’t look flustered and certainly he didn’t look like he was playing his first Test match,” Moody old ESPNCricinfo.

“This is the beginning of his international career; he looked very much at ease and comfortable in that environment as if he’s been there a year or two already. It’s only going to look up for him, there’s no question about it.”

He continued, “Certainly, to cut your teeth as an opener in the early parts of your career is certainly only going to do him good than anything else even if he does end up and three or four, time will tell you that.”

However, former India batsman and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer has advised everyone to not put the youngstert under pressure by comparing him with yesteryear stars.

“Shubman is special but please let him enjoy his cricket and grow into his career. Don’t compare him to anyone and put undue pressure on him. He’s not next somebody he’s first Shubman Gill. We’ve lost many great talents due to undue pressure and unreal expectations. #Shubmangill,” Jaffer tweeted on Tuesday.