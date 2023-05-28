New Delhi: Gujarat Titans star opener Shubman Gill is the talk of the town as the young batter is in red hot form. Gill is the top run scorer of IPL 2023 and Orange Cap holder this season, and has smashed three centuries. With 851 runs in 16 matches, Shubman is currently averaging a whopping 60.79.

The 23-year-old is the IPL's third-highest run-getter in a season. Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli tops the list with 973 runs in 16 matches that came in the 2016 season. He is just 13 runs away to move into second place and surpass Butter in the top run-getters list.

If Gill manages to score 123 runs in the final showdown of the IPL 2023, he will break Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs scored in a season.

With his victory over MI on Friday, he passed David Warner's 2016 season total of 848 runs in 17 games and is now just behind Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016) and Jos Butler (863 runs in 2022). Given his current form, he would be confident that he can put up yet another breathtaking performance and beat Virat's total of 973 runs.