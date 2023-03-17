Advertisement

Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Here

Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Here

Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Video

Updated: March 17, 2023 7:14 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: Marnus Labuschagne has taken a splendid catch to dismiss Shubman Gill and make things more difficult for the Indian Side. Shubman Was looking in good touch, scoring 20 runs in 31 balls. Australian bowlers have made it quite challenging for the Indian batters to chase down a mere 188 despite having many star batters in the playing XI.

Despite having a stellar performance in bowling, Indian batters failed to deliver the desired results, chasing 188 as the top batting order completely collapsed.

Also Read

More News ›
Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Here
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mohammad Shami Dismisses Cameron Green With A Jaffa | Watch Here
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Airborne To Send Marnus Labuschagne Packing | Watch Video
EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?
IND vs AUS: Having Bumrah Makes A Massive Difference But... Hardik Pandya Makes A Big Statement On India's Bowling Attack
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Here

Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In ...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

WTC Final Win Will Be A Morale Booster For India Ahead Of ODI World Cup: Suresh Raina

WTC Final Win Will Be A Morale Booster For India Ahead Of OD...

Ireland To Host India For Three Men's T20Is In August

Ireland To Host India For Three Men's T20Is In August...

Advertisement