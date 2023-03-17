Advertisement
Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Here
Shubman Gill Falls Prey To Marnus Labuschagne Brilliance In IND vs AUS, 1st ODI | Watch Video
New Delhi: Marnus Labuschagne has taken a splendid catch to dismiss Shubman Gill and make things more difficult for the Indian Side. Shubman Was looking in good touch, scoring 20 runs in 31 balls. Australian bowlers have made it quite challenging for the Indian batters to chase down a mere 188 despite having many star batters in the playing XI.
What an outstanding catch by Marnus Labuschagne!?Subhman Gill gone, India is in trouble. India After 10.3 Over 43/5#BGT | #IndVAus | #INDvsAUS | #AUSvIND | #AUSvsIND | #Shami | #MitchMarsh | #Kohli | pic.twitter.com/CHVnBBvp2D Good Luck Gamings (@GoodLuckGamings) March 17, 2023
Brilliant catch from Marnus Labuschagne to get rid of Shubman Gill for 20.India - 39/4 after 10.2 overs, Need 146 runs to win. ?: (Disney Hotstar)#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS2023 #ShubmanGill #Gill #MarnusLabuschagne #Labuschagne #LabuschagneCatch #MitchellStarc #Starc pic.twitter.com/yjTHbraIcp Khel Cricket (@Khelnowcricket) March 17, 2023
Despite having a stellar performance in bowling, Indian batters failed to deliver the desired results, chasing 188 as the top batting order completely collapsed.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
17 Mar 2023 13:30 IST
IND need 89 runs in 152 balls at 3.51 rpo
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
16 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 9 runs (D/L method)
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS