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Shubman Gill joins Sachin Tendulkar in Wimbledon’s Royal Box, meets global stars

India Test captain Shubman Gill attended Wimbledon from the prestigious Royal Box alongside Sachin Tendulkar, becoming the fourth Indian captain to receive the honour and meeting several global celebrities. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 11, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Published On Jul 11, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 11, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Gill shares Royal Box with Tendulkar at Wimbledon

Shubman Gill shares Royal Box with Tendulkar at Wimbledon

India’s current Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the Royal Box at the Centre Court at Wimbledon to watch the two men’s singles semifinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

Gill shares a Royal Box moment with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar at Wimbledon

Tendulkar and Gill were among the celebrities who visited Wimbledon on Friday, and both were welcomed by the Club. Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali.

A picture of Gill with Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the Royal Box was posted by the India Test and ODI captain via his official handle on X, which went viral, causing a lot of excitement among netizens as Gill is reported to be dating Tendulkar’s daughter Sara.

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Earlier, the official handle of Wimbledon on X posted a photograph of Tendulkar watching the match from the Royal Box on Friday, rejoicing that the cricket royalty was spotted among the celebrities in the box.

Cricket royalty returns to the Royal Box. Welcome back to Wimbledon, Sachin Tendulkar,” said the official handle of Wimbledon in its post on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Read: BCCI to analyses India’s T20I woes after England and Ireland setbacks 

The India Test captain joins Sachin, Kohli and Rohit in Wimbledon’s prestigious Royal Box

Gill is the fourth Indian captain to receive an invitation to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box, after Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. He is also the fourth Indian cricketer to visit the hallowed grass courts of SW18 in 2026, joining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Deepti Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Another former cricket star, Brian Lara of the West Indies, was also in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club.

Both Gill and Tendulkar met many international celebrities during their time in the Royal Box. Gill met the Fashion ICON, Anna Wintour!

Tendulkar, considered one of the greatest cricketers ever, retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Friday, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with Alexander Zverev, who ended the dream run of British wildcard Arthur Fery.

Also Read: Zimbabwe cricket announces new captains across men’s and women’s teams

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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