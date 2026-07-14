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Shubman Gill makes big statement after India’s six-wicket victory over England in first ODI

Indian captain Shubman Gill opens up about the match after defeating England in the first ODI. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Jul 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Published On Jul 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Shubman Gill reacts after India defeat England by six wickets

Shubman Gill reacts after India defeat England by six wickets in the first ODI

India skipper Shubman Gill was delighted to see middle-order batters rising above pressure to ace a tricky chase, and said such efforts make him more confident as the leader of the side.

Gill hails India’s fighting spirit after Sundar and Axar seal memorable ODI win

India were 160 for four in the chase of 259, but Washington Sundar (52) and Axar Patel (57) stitched an unbroken stand of 102 runs for the fifth wicket to help India touch the tape.

We were put under pressure but how we bounced back was important. When you see your middle and lower middle-order score runs and finish the job, it gives confidence as a captain,” said Gill during the post-match presentation.

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Gill hinted that India are open to try out different combinations in the coming matches to find a settled line-up ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa.

We’ll try different combinations and see which gives us the best depth in both departments. The conditions were close to South Africa – the ball was kicking up, it wasn’t easy to score. The wicket then settled nicely,” he said.

Harry Brook admits England’s middle-order collapse proved costly in first ODI defeat

Gill said they were confident of chasing down target even in the vicinity of 300 considering the experience in the batting unit.

We have a youngish bowling attack. Our batting is more experienced than our bowling. So, even if we had a target of 300-320, we back ourselves to chase that.

But our bowling in the middle phase was good. We bowled the right areas, after they got away at the end of the power play,” he said.

Player of the match Axar said he concentrated on a stump-to-stump line.

Very happy with the way I performed today. I thought of varying my pace and bowl stump-to-stump. Did exactly that. Got lucky that I picked up four wickets.

With Washington, it was about rotating the strike and finishing the game well. When I went in, Washy was there. The thought was building a partnership and finishing the game,” he said.

England skipper Harry Brook rued his side’s below par batting in the middle overs, where they lost five quick wickets.

Not ideal when you lose 5 for 20 in the middle period. Boys fought well and tried to get us back with the ball but losing 5 for 20 was never ideal. Liked to have played slightly better.

The partnership between Root and Dawson was crucial. We thought the pitch changed as it got slower. At the break, we thought we had enough if the pitch had remained the same,” said Brook.

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

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