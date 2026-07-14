Shubman Gill makes MASSIVE statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future ahead of England ODI series

India captain Shubman Gill has made it clear that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be at the heart of India’s ODI setup, saying their experience and consistency remain invaluable as the team begins preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India will take on England in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday, looking to bounce back after disappointing T20I series defeats against Ireland and England. With Rohit, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the squad, Gill believes the experienced core gives India a major boost heading into the 50-over format.

‘Rohit Bhai and Virat Bhai remain a very integral part of our team’: Gill

Speaking ahead of the series opener, Gill said the two senior batters have carried India’s batting line-up for more than a decade and continue to play a vital role in the team.

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“I think Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai…they have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade and they remain a very integral part of our team.

“The experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in a number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions.”

"They've been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up." ðŸ‘Š



ðŸ—£ï¸ Shubman Gill perfectly sums up the RoKo effect! ðŸ’™#ENGvIND 1st ODI | TUE, 14 JULY, 2:30 PM | LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/9GlhcGeY9p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2026

Shubman highlights importance of experience under pressure

The India skipper said experienced players often make the biggest difference when matches enter pressure situations because they have already dealt with similar challenges throughout their careers.

According to Gill, having seasoned campaigners in the dressing room helps the team stay calm and make better decisions during crunch moments.

“If there is an experienced lineup, I think you get a lot of experience in pressure situations because you have been in that situation many times and you have done good and bad.

“So, I think you get a sense of calmness when you are under pressure. So experience is very important in any lineup.“

Gill reveals discussion with Kohli on World Cup 2027 plans

Gill also shared that he recently had a detailed conversation with Kohli about India’s long-term planning for the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

The two discussed possible team combinations and identified players who could become important members of the squad over the next two years.

“We (him and Kohli) were talking (at nets) about the combination. Which combination can be the best for SA? Which players are there who may not be in the team right now, but can help us in the future?

“Which bowlers are there? Which all-rounders are there? Which spinners are there? So, we were talking about all that.”

Bumrah’s return gives India a major boost, says Gill

Gill was also pleased to have Jasprit Bumrah back in the ODI squad after the fast bowler was rested following IPL 2026 to manage his workload.

The captain expressed confidence that Bumrah is fully prepared for the series and hoped the pace spearhead would help India finish the tour on a positive note.

With senior players back in the squad and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, India will be hoping to make a fresh start in the three-match series against England after a difficult T20I tour.