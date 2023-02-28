Shubman Gill Or KL Rahul: Rohit Sharma Clears The Air On India's Second Opener For Third Test

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the lack of runs from the top order and said that the players are just a few knocks away from scoring runs.

Leading 2-0, India will be looking the seal the Border-Gavaskar series in Indore when they host Australia in the third Test. A win for Inda will not only give them yet another series win over the Aussies but will also open the doors for the World Test Championship final.

While India's playing 11 looks settled, Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to take a call on KL Rahul. Given the opener's poor form, the calls to include Shubman Gill in the team are on the rise. During the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma was asked if Shubman Gill is in the reckoning for a place in the third Test. Rohit being his witty best dodged the question with a stunning reply.

Rohit said not just Shubman Gill but all the 17-18 players in the squad are in contention.

"All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It's not just about Gill or anyone else," Rohit said.

One of the worries for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been the lack of runs from the top order but Rohit said they are not too concerned about it as all the players are quality batters and are just a knock away from scoring the runs.

"Yes, not many runs from the top order but the quality they bring is like one-two knock away from the runs," Rohit said at the presser.

BCCI sacked KL Rahul as India vice-captain and are yet to name Rohit Sharma's deputy. When asked about the same, Rohit said that being vice-captain or not doesn't indicate anything.

"Being vice-captain or not, it doesn't indicate or tell you anything.