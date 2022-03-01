Mohali: After a stupendous run in the T20Is, Rohit Sharma-led India would like to replicate that performance when they host Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali this week. Without a doubt, India starts favourites and with the return of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant – the hosts will wear an even stronger look.

But the problem is at the top. Who opens with captain Rohit?

Mayank Agarwal: Like former selector Devang Gandhi suggested, it will in all probability be Mayank who gets the nod to open with Rohit over Shubman Gill. Mayank has done reasonably well in Tests as an opener and he would like to get runs to cement his position as the opener in the side.

Shubman Gill: With no Cheteshwar Pujara at No 3, there will be a change of guard. Shubman Gill, who has done well at that position in the past is the frontrunner to play at No 3. The best part about Gill is that he can be an enforcer at that number if need be. Having opened in the past, Gill would be habituated in playing the new ball and hence he fits best into the No 3 postion.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

The first Test against Sri Lanka would be special as it would be ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test.