Shubman Gill OUT, Prithvi Shaw IN? India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd T20I Against New Zealand

After suffering a shocking 21-run defeat against New Zealand in the first T20I of three-match series on Friday (January 27), Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will face the Black Caps in a must-win game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

Hardik has not lost a series till date under his captaincy and to protect his record, India will have to come up with a much-improved show in Lucknow, than what they displayed in Ranchi.

India's opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill has failed to provide good start in the four matches they have played together and there's a chance that in a must-win match, India might consider bringing in Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI.

The 23-year-old Mumbai batter has played only T20I for India till date and in that game, he got out for a golden duck, but considering his ability to take the opposition attack to cleaners in the powerplay overs and give his side a stunning start, which Shubman and Ishan have failed to do so, the team management might bring him in.

But since Ishan plays as the wicketkeeper-batter as well, there are high chances that Shubman, who bagged the Player of the Series award in ODI series, might have to vacate the place for his former U-19 India captain.

Rahul Tripathi is also batter whose place is under scanner. He has also failed to do justice with his talent and was out without scoring. He could lose his spot if Hardik Pandya try to fit in both Kishan and Gill along with Shaw. In that case, Gill can bat at No.3.

Among other changes, star pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has looked a bit colour since the start of 2023, might get dropped to the bench and ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal come sneak in, in his place.

The Ranchi wicket assisted spinners of both the sides and if the same continue in Lucknow as well then Chahal could be a better bet than Arshdeep.

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill/Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.