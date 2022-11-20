New Delhi: Shubman Gill is one of the rising names in the Indian Cricket Team and has played some really astonishing knocks in the past couple of years. Although, his debut was not ideal and left the youngster disappointed. He made his international debut back in January 2019 against New Zealand.

Team India was playing ODIs against New Zealand and got all out for just 92 runs and the Kiwis chased it in 14.4 overs itself. Shubman Gill could only score 9 runs in the match. He was expectedly disappointed

in his debut knock and recently recalled the impact of it on his career.

Gill was low after his knock and then was approached by India’s legendary skipper MS Dhoni. He approached the youngster and consoled him over the failed debut. Gill was recently part of the show Dil Diyan Gallan with Sonam Bajwa.

He said “On my debut, we got bowled out for 90 (92) and I made 9. I was sitting mulling over getting out early, we lost the match as well.”

“Mahi (Dhoni) bhai saw that I’m sad. I was 19 back then. And he said, ‘Don’t worry, at least your debut was better than mine!’. Because on his debut, he was out for a duck without facing a delivery – he got run out. Then he started joking around. My mood improved. A guy won’t expect a player of his stature would take such a load to help out a newbie. So,

I really loved his gesture and thought I have to be like him,” Gill added.

Gill is back on the tour of New Zealand and is part of both the T20I and ODI squads. The first T20I got washed out and the second T20I would be played at the Bay Oval stadium at Mount Maunganui.