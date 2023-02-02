Shubman Gill Receives Tinder Proposal From Mystery Girl During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I | Check Viral Tweets

Shubman Gill has been on a run-scoring spree in the last few months. After scoring a blistering double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand, he blasted a brilliant century in the final ODI of the series. There were question marks on his place in the T20I team but he gave a scintillating reply with his maiden century in the format. Gill's century clubbed by a disciplined bowling show helped India defeat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I to win the series 2-1.

Shubman Gill has grown his stature leaps and bounds and thus has earned a very strong fanbase. He is very popular among the masses. His name has been linked with the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and also with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Gill also received a proposal from a fan during the third T20I. A beautiful girl was seen holding the placard which read, "Tinder Shubman se Match Karado.' The picture of the girl is now going viral on social media.

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

"It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn't happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill will next be seen in the four match Test series against Australia, starting February 9 in Nagpur.