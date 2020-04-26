Touted as the future star of Indian cricket by fellow teammates, experts and fans – Shubman Gill has been constantly making headlines with his impressive style of batsmanship and consistent performances which have put him in the reckoning of a national call-up. Gill broke into limelight when he top-scored for India during their U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018. Since then, he has left an impressive mark with his performances in the domestic circuit. His first-class average of 73.55 and list A average – 45.60 further solidify the claim that Gill is arguably the ‘next-big-thing’ in Indian cricket apart from the likes of Prithvi Shaw or Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In a recent live chat session on Twitter, Gill revealed his favourite cricketer, footballer, his favourite food, playing in KKR and also answered on some interesting topics. With no cricketing action going on around the world at the moment, several sportspersons are using the social media route to engage with their fans and keep them updated about their daily routine.

The 20-year-old did a #AskShubman session on Twitter, where fans asked him questions. Answering the questions, Gill named Master Blaster – Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite batsman and picked former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as his favourite foreign player.

The young batsman also picked Lionel Messi as his favourite footballer over Cristiano Ronaldo.

An integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup, Gill also spoke about his experience of playing with two-time IPL winners. He heaped praise on KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and owner Shah Rukh Khan, he said: “DK is a really good leader. SRK always supports us no matter if we win or lose. He doesn’t talk much about the match.”

Gill also answered with admiration about his experience of batting with West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell for KKR. He said: “From the non-striker’s end, it was like watching the highlights on TV.”

The Fazilka-born batsman says he miss going out with his friends amid the Coronavirus enforced lockdown. He picked Butter Chicken as his favourite Indian food.

Recently, India’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma named Shubman Gill as the future of Indian cricket despite the intense competition in the category. Rohit also added his domestic record cannot be ignored and the management will have to look for a way to bring him into the team amidst competition.

“I think Shubman is a fluent batsman. He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record.,” Rohit said in an Instagram Live with Harbhajan Singh.

“I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side.”