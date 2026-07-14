IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Why did Shubman Gill say India are already thinking beyond this ODI series? The captain revealed the team's long-term plan after England won the toss in the first ODI at Edgbaston.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 14, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Published On Jul 14, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 14, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Shubman Gill statement in first odi

Shubman Gill statement in first odi

India captain Shubman Gill made it clear that the team is already looking beyond just the three-match ODI series against England. Ahead of the opening match at Edgbaston on Tuesday, the young skipper said India want to use the series to give valuable experience to players who have not played much ODI cricket, with an eye on building a strong squad for the future.

England, meanwhile, won the toss and chose to bat first in the series opener, hoping to make the most of good batting conditions before the pitch begins to assist the spinners later in the day.

Shubman Gill explains India’s team selection

Speaking at the toss, Gill admitted he would have preferred to bowl first but was happy with the conditions on offer.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

The India captain pointed out that the surface looked more similar to South African pitches than what the team usually encounters at home. He also stressed that the management wants to use the series to help players with limited ODI experience settle into international cricket.

Gill welcomed the return of senior stars, saying their presence would strengthen the side significantly.

We would have bowled first. Looks a bit like South Africa, a bit unlike India. We wanted to give opportunities to players who haven’t played a lot of ODI cricket. Virat, Rohit, KL and Bumrah coming back adds a lot of experience. I have great memories from the Test series here and hopefully can continue that in the ODIs.”

The skipper also confirmed India’s combination, with four seam-bowling options, including Shivam Dube, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will handle the spin duties.

Harry Brook explains England’s decision to bat first

England captain Harry Brook said his team believed batting first was the right option after assessing the conditions at Edgbaston.

Brook added that England would carry the same approach that worked well during the T20I series by adapting quickly to conditions and maintaining clear communication throughout the game.

He also expressed confidence in the squad despite England’s inconsistent ODI performances in recent years.

We’re going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket and hopefully it spins a bit later on. We want to adapt as quickly as we can, communicate well and play according to the conditions. We’ve got a very similar squad across both white-ball formats, which gives us confidence. Hopefully we can turn the page in ODIs. We have the players to do it.”

England have gone with a balanced attack featuring two specialist spinners and three fast bowlers.

Jos Buttler and Josh Tongue reach important milestones

The match is a memorable one for Jos Buttler, who became only the second England men’s cricketer to play 200 One-Day Internationals after former captain Eoin Morgan.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue also made his ODI debut for England, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson celebrated his 50th international appearance across all formats.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Shubman Gill makes MASSIVE statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future ahead of England ODI series

Shubman Gill makes MASSIVE statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future ahead of England ODI series
Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India

Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India
Shubman Gill joins Sachin Tendulkar in Wimbledon’s Royal Box, meets global stars

Shubman Gill joins Sachin Tendulkar in Wimbledon’s Royal Box, meets global stars
Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80

Harry Brook, Phil Salt crush India as England seal T20I series despite Shreyas Iyer’s fighting 80

Latest News

Team India's Turning Point? This Factor Could Change India's Fate Today

Team India honours retiring Knight and Beaumont with signed jerseys

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to rewrite India's ODI history in England

Robbie Fowler hails Argentina vs England as football's most iconic rivalry

'What wrong did Vaibhav do?' Ex-India star tears into Gambhir and Iyer

Oslo erupts as Norway's WC heroes return home to incredible reception

Editor's Pick

Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England
‘What wrong did Vaibhav do?’ Former India cricketer tears into Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer

‘What wrong did Vaibhav do?’ Former India cricketer tears into Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer
India vs England 1st ODI: Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return as Shubman Gill’s India begin 2027 World Cup preparations

India vs England 1st ODI: Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return as Shubman Gill’s India begin 2027 World Cup preparations
Shubman Gill makes MASSIVE statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future ahead of England ODI series

Shubman Gill makes MASSIVE statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future ahead of England ODI series
Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy