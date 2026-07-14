Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England 10/0 (3.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.00) Jacob Bethell 0 * (10) 0x4, 0x6 Ben Duckett 6 (10) 1x4, 0x6 Prasidh Krishna (1.2-1-1-0) * Jasprit Bumrah (2-0-5-0)

India captain Shubman Gill made it clear that the team is already looking beyond just the three-match ODI series against England. Ahead of the opening match at Edgbaston on Tuesday, the young skipper said India want to use the series to give valuable experience to players who have not played much ODI cricket, with an eye on building a strong squad for the future.

England, meanwhile, won the toss and chose to bat first in the series opener, hoping to make the most of good batting conditions before the pitch begins to assist the spinners later in the day.

Shubman Gill explains India’s team selection

Speaking at the toss, Gill admitted he would have preferred to bowl first but was happy with the conditions on offer.

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The India captain pointed out that the surface looked more similar to South African pitches than what the team usually encounters at home. He also stressed that the management wants to use the series to help players with limited ODI experience settle into international cricket.

Gill welcomed the return of senior stars, saying their presence would strengthen the side significantly.

“We would have bowled first. Looks a bit like South Africa, a bit unlike India. We wanted to give opportunities to players who haven’t played a lot of ODI cricket. Virat, Rohit, KL and Bumrah coming back adds a lot of experience. I have great memories from the Test series here and hopefully can continue that in the ODIs.”

The skipper also confirmed India’s combination, with four seam-bowling options, including Shivam Dube, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will handle the spin duties.

Harry Brook explains England’s decision to bat first

England captain Harry Brook said his team believed batting first was the right option after assessing the conditions at Edgbaston.

Brook added that England would carry the same approach that worked well during the T20I series by adapting quickly to conditions and maintaining clear communication throughout the game.

He also expressed confidence in the squad despite England’s inconsistent ODI performances in recent years.

“We’re going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket and hopefully it spins a bit later on. We want to adapt as quickly as we can, communicate well and play according to the conditions. We’ve got a very similar squad across both white-ball formats, which gives us confidence. Hopefully we can turn the page in ODIs. We have the players to do it.”

England have gone with a balanced attack featuring two specialist spinners and three fast bowlers.

Jos Buttler and Josh Tongue reach important milestones

The match is a memorable one for Jos Buttler, who became only the second England men’s cricketer to play 200 One-Day Internationals after former captain Eoin Morgan.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue also made his ODI debut for England, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson celebrated his 50th international appearance across all formats.

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.