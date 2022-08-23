New Delhi: India batter Shubman Gill is likely to lead the Indian ‘A’ team next month when they take on the New Zealand ‘A’ team in three four-day matches and an equal number of List A games scheduled to be played in Bengaluru from September 1-4, 8-11, and 15-18 with the white-ball action moving to Chennai on September 22, 25 and 27. Other notable inclusions who are set to make it to the squad would be Sarfaraz Khan, who was leading run-scorer in the last edition of Ranji Trophy while Shams Mulani is pretty much assured of a spot after taking the most number of wickets in the previous season.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gill is the preferred choice to lead the team which will be announced by BCCI in the next couple of days while New Zealand have already named their squad for the tour. Along with Sarfaraz and Mulani, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj are also in the mix to be a part of the red-ball leg while Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rishi Dhawan are set to make it for the white-ball matches of the series.

“It’s great to have A fixtures back on the touring calendar and even more exciting to have the team playing in foreign conditions,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said a couple of days back.

“This programme and tours like these are vital in developing our people and giving them opportunities to test themselves against quality opposition. We have an exciting mix in this group, including players who dominated our last home season such as Robbie O’Donnell and Tom Bruce, alongside emerging talents in Matt Fisher and Joe Walker,” he added.

New Zealand A Squad: Tom Bruce (captain), Robbie O’Donnell (captain), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek and Joe Walker.

India Likely ‘A’ squads: For 4-dayers: Shubman Gill (C), Yash Dubey, Hanuma Vihari, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, KS Bharat (wk), Shams Mulani, Jalaj Saxena, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Sharma, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh.

Likely While Ball Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Praveen Dubey, Mayank Markande, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, KS Bharat (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dayal.

The above India squads are as per information accessed by TOI.