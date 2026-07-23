Shubman Gill shares STRONG message on ongoing Delhi student protest, says…

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday appealed for compassion, mutual respect and keeping students’ interests at the forefront amid the ongoing student protests against repeated exam paper leaks.

Shubman Gill reacts to ongoing students protest

In a message posted on his Instagram story, Gill said the younger generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the country’s future.

“As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to,” Gill wrote.

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The 26-year-old said he respected young people who chose to express their views peacefully across the country.

“I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully,” he said.

Without referring to any specific protest or political issue, Gill stressed the importance of education in nation-building and called for empathy while dealing with students’ concerns.

“Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart.

“For India’s future,” Gill wrote to conclude.

Gill’s remarks have come against the backdrop of ongoing student protests in parts of the country.

Sachin, Dhawan and Kaif voice support for protesting students

The legendary players Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif decided to get involved in this matter, after the escalation of the act happening with the students at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Here’s what he said in his statement: “My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.“

“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.”

“Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again.“

“Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised,” Tendulkar said.

“We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children’s future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!“

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Our youth are the future of the country. It’s important to understand their dreams, but it’s equally important to maintain patience during difficult times and trust our institutions and government. I believe that patience is the key to solving every challenge. India has always progressed and will continue to do so.“

Humare youth humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapnon ko samajhna zaroori hai par saath hi, mushkil waqt mein patience rakhna aur desh ki institutions aur sarkar par bharosa banaye rakhna bhi utna hi zaroori hai.



Mera maanna hai ki har challenge ka solution patience se nikalta… — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2026

Mohammad Kaif, said, “As a father, I am saddened to see the police misbehaving with students protesting against the shortcomings of the education system. The practice of lathi-charging children on the streets of Delhi must stop. I hope a solution will be found soon.“

As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education. Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 23, 2026

With PTI Inputs.