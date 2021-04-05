With less than a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, Shubman Gill has given Kolkata Knight Riders hope this season with a whirlwind 75* off 35 balls. In an intra squad practice game on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium, Team Purple took on Team Gold. Team Gold won the match easily thanks to Gill’s brilliance.

He scored 86.36 per cent of the runs and that is a staggering stat. Chasing 88 to win, Gill gunned down the target without breaking into a sweat, this should be good news for KKR fans.

His 35-ball stay comprised of three sixes and 11 fours as Team Gold won the match by 10 wickets. The knock would give immense confidence to Gill and the KKR outfit.

Not long back, Gill reckoned that strike-rate is overrated and his statement grabbed eyeballs.

“I think strike-rate is kind of overrated,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman told PTI in an interview ahead of the upcoming IPL.

“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.