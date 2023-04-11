Shubman Gill Snubs Rohit Sharma, Picks Legendary Indian Batter As His Favourite Opener - WATCH

Star Indian opener Shubman Gill, has snubbed his Indian captain and opening partner Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: The young Indian opening batter Shubman Gill is in excellent form, the 23-year-old batter has scored a century in all three formats of the game for Team India this year. He scored 126 not out from 63 balls against New Zealand. Before the T20I matches, he scored a century in ODIs against Sri Lanka and two against New Zealand. He became the youngest batter in ODI history to score a double century when he hammered 208 runs from 149 balls against Australia in the first ODI in Hyderabad on January 18.

As one of the best openers, Gill has played alongside of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Ishan Kishan in his international career till date. In a recent interview with Jiocinema, Shubman was asked about his favourite opening partner, he snubbed all these star players and instead named former India captain and star batter Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite opening partner.

"Sachin Sir," Shubman said on a Rapid Fire segment during a show on Jio Cinema. Shubman, who first burst onto the scene during the 2018 U-19 World Cup, never played alongside Sachin.

Shubman Gill started off his IPL 2023 with a half century vs Chennai Super Kings. The batter fizzled out a little in the next two matches and hit 14, 39 against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

With his 39-off-31 against KKR, Shubman Gill surpassed the 2000 runs mark in IPL.