<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill</a>'s scintillating form could land himself with a place in the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india">Indian team</a>. The Punjab batsman, who scored an <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-1st-unofficial-test-shubman-gills-double-hundred-helps-india-a-secure-draw-against-new-zealand-a-hagley-oval-3929496/">unbeaten 204</a> for the India A team in the drawn four-day game against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> in Christchurch on Friday, is all set to replace the injured <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a>. <p></p> <p></p>"Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand," a report in the <em>Indian Express</em> quoted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday evening. <p></p> <p></p>Gill's 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Rohit was <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/rohit-sharma-ruled-out-of-indias-odi-and-test-series-against-new-zealand-due-to-calf-injury-bcci-source-3930892/">ruled out</a> of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. "He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>While there has been no official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman. However, Shubman Gill, with a double hundred in the ongoing A series Tests against New Zealand A, is also back in the mix.