Breaking News

    Shubman Gill's 54 Ball Hundred In 3rd T20I Versus New Zealand Leaves Twitter Amused

    Shubman Gill's 54 Ball Hundred In 3rd T20I Versus New Zealand Leaves Twitter Amused

    This was Shubman Gill's maiden T20I century.

    Updated: February 1, 2023 8:39 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
    Ahmedabad: A magnificent maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill has put India in a commanding position in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan early but Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi steadied the innings. Gill played second fiddle to Tripathi, who was out for a well-made 44. The batter took charge after Tripathi's wicket and went bonkers, decimating the Kiwi attack on his way to a brilliant 54-ball century. India are 228.3 in 19 overs at the time of writing.

    More to follow..

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA v...

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs ...

    Watch: Rahul Tripathi Does A Suryakumar Yadav, Leaves Fans S...

    Watch: Azam Khan Angry With Naseem Shah For Mocking Him Duri...

    Suryakumar Yadav Retains Pole Position In ICC T20I Rankings...

    Advertisement