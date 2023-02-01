Shubman Gill's 54 Ball Hundred In 3rd T20I Versus New Zealand Leaves Twitter Amused
This was Shubman Gill's maiden T20I century.
Ahmedabad: A magnificent maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill has put India in a commanding position in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan early but Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi steadied the innings. Gill played second fiddle to Tripathi, who was out for a well-made 44. The batter took charge after Tripathi's wicket and went bonkers, decimating the Kiwi attack on his way to a brilliant 54-ball century. India are 228.3 in 19 overs at the time of writing.
1 0 0 kottadam, naaku alavatu padda sampradayam ?Maiden T20I century for Gill ?#ShubmanGill #INDvNZ #TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/Da2ixHrHen SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 1, 2023
The future of India - Shubman Gill.pic.twitter.com/RgYwqpHDfTJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023
More to follow..
WHAT. A. KNOCK ?A maiden T20I century for Shubman Gill ?#INDvNZ | ?: Scorecard: https://t.co/CR0CCRQdoZ pic.twitter.com/2etTJZKiUj ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2023
