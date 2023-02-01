Shubman Gill's 54 Ball Hundred In 3rd T20I Versus New Zealand Leaves Twitter Amused

A magnificent maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill has put India in a commanding position in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad against New Zealand. Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan early but Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi steadied the innings. Gill played second fiddle to Tripathi, who was out for a well-made 44. The batter took charge after Tripathi's wicket and went bonkers, decimating the Kiwi attack on his way to a brilliant 54-ball century. India are 228.3 in 19 overs at the time of writing.

The future of India - Shubman Gill.pic.twitter.com/RgYwqpHDfT Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

More to follow..