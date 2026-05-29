Shubman Gill’s century sends Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 96

GT vs RR match report: The IPL 2026 final is set. Gujarat Titans booked their place in the title clash after producing a dominant batting display to defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh on Friday.

In a match that featured two stunning knocks from two generations of batters, it was Gujarat captain Shubman Gill who had the final say. Chasing a daunting 215-run target, Gill led from the front with a magnificent century as Gujarat completed the chase with eight balls to spare and sealed a place in their third IPL final in five seasons.

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WATCH: 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 96, breaks multiple RECORDS vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues dream run

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals found themselves under pressure almost immediately. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel were both back in the pavilion inside the first two overs, leaving RR in early trouble.

With wickets falling around him, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed why he has been the biggest story of IPL 2026.

The teenage opener started cautiously on a used surface where Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna consistently attacked the body with hard-length deliveries. Despite not getting the same pace on the ball that he enjoyed in the Eliminator, Vaibhav gradually settled in and began to dominate.

One of the highlights of his innings was a stunning straight six off a 153 kmph delivery from Rabada. Even when Gujarat’s bowlers tried to keep him quiet with short-pitched bowling, the youngster found ways to score freely.

Jadeja holds one end, Ferreira finishes strong

Promoted up the order, Ravindra Jadeja played a vital supporting role.

The experienced all-rounder scored an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls and ensured Rajasthan did not lose control of the innings after the early setbacks. Despite struggling with a tennis elbow issue and briefly retiring hurt, Jadeja returned later in the innings.

At the death, Donovan Ferreira changed the momentum completely.

The South African batter smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 11 deliveries and took apart Rashid Khan in the final over. Ferreira hammered three sixes and a four in a 27-run over, helping Rajasthan finish on 214/6 after 20 overs.

Vaibhav looked destined for another century but fell agonisingly short once again. Rabada dismissed him for 96 off 47 balls, an innings that included eight fours and seven sixes.

Gill And Sudharsan take the game away

A target of 215 looked competitive, but Gujarat’s opening pair made it appear far smaller.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan came out with clear intent and immediately put Rajasthan’s bowlers under pressure. The duo added 167 runs for the opening wicket in just 77 balls and virtually ended the contest before the halfway stage of the chase.

Both batters relied on timing, placement and intelligent strokeplay rather than brute force. Boundaries flowed regularly as the pair dismantled the Royals attack.

Sudharsan continued his excellent season with a rapid 58 off 32 balls before being dismissed in unusual fashion. For the second consecutive game, he accidentally kicked his stumps and was out hit wicket.

Captain Gill delivers in biggest match

Gill produced one of the finest innings of his IPL career when Gujarat needed him most.

The GT skipper mixed elegance with aggression throughout his stay and reached a superb century from only 53 deliveries. His knock of 104 featured 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Whether facing pace or spin, Gill looked in complete control. He pulled Jofra Archer confidently, used his feet well against the spinners and consistently found gaps around the field.

The hundred further strengthened his outstanding IPL 2026 campaign and came at the perfect time for Gujarat ahead of the final.

Gujarat reach third IPL final

Once Gill and Sudharsan had laid the foundation, the result was never really in doubt.

Gujarat Titans chased down 215 in just 18.4 overs to complete a comprehensive seven-wicket victory and continue their remarkable consistency since joining the IPL in 2022.

The franchise has now reached the IPL final for the third time in five seasons and will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For Rajasthan Royals, the season ends in disappointment despite another memorable effort from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His brilliant 96 and Ferreira’s late assault gave RR hope, but Gujarat’s batting unit, led by Gill and Sudharsan, proved too strong on the night.

Match Summary

Rajasthan Royals: 214/6 in 20 overs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96 (47)

Ravindra Jadeja 45* (35)

Donovan Ferreira 38* (11)

Gujarat Titans: 215/3 in 18.4 overs

Shubman Gill 104 (53)

Sai Sudharsan 58 (32)

Result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (104 off 53)