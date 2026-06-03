Shubman Gill’s emotional message after defeat to RCB in IPL 2026 leaves fans stunned

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second consecutive title in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (GT) showcased an impressive performance throughout the season. However, the destiny had some different plans as they lost the final of the tournament to RCB by 5 wickets. Each Gujarat Titans player, who was in great form, failed to showcase their impact in this match.

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After the match, Gujarat Titans captain and one of the finest players of all time, Shubman Gill, reflected on the clash and expressed his feelings in words on his social media. “We came so close but couldn’t get over the line. It hurts deeply, and the disappointment weighs heavy, but this game that we all love teaches us so much about life. One thing it’s taught me is that there is no defeat in losing, as long as we keep coming back and not give up.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you who stood by us through the highs and the lows. Your energy pushed us to the very end,” Shubman Gill added.

In the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Gujarat Titans players struggled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The reason would be their dominance, or the pressure they face at their home ground, as they have really great stats at their home ground.

However, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli showed one of the greatest batting performances against Gujarat Titans in the finals. Virat had poor stats in the IPL knockout stage. But against GT, he smashed his fastest fifty of the IPL.

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