Shubman Gill’s GT pacer reveals secret behind Gujarat Titans’ bowling masterclass against SRH

Gujarat Titans continued their impressive IPL 2026 run with a crushing 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. After restricting GT to 168/5 on a difficult batting surface, SRH suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs.

Following the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted that Gujarat’s bowlers used the conditions much better, while GT pacer Kagiso Rabada explained how patience and disciplined bowling helped his side dominate the contest.

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Pat Cummins admits GT bowlers outplayed SRH

Cummins said Sunrisers Hyderabad were reasonably satisfied after restricting Gujarat below 170, considering the nature of the pitch. However, he felt his bowlers could have maintained better lengths for a longer period.

“(We were) pretty happy when we walked off, it was a tricky wicket, they bowled well. Try to look for ways to get through that spell maybe. Looked like a tough wicket when you hit that back of a length,” he said.

“Maybe we could have held our lengths a little longer. But that is as good a T20 bowling (performance) as you can see from them. Our batting has been fantastic, so not reading too much into that,” Cummins added.

SRH looking to recover quickly after heavy defeat

Despite the disappointing loss, Cummins backed his side to bounce back quickly and reminded his players about their strong performances earlier in the season.

“This happens in T20 cricket. We (now) go to venues we know well, so we take confidence from that. We won five or six (matches) and that gives a bit of breathing room, so going back to what got us those wins and putting this behind quickly,” he added.

Rabada highlights importance of patience and simplicity

Rabada played a major role in Gujarat Titans’ dominant win with figures of 3/28, while Jason Holder and Mohammed Siraj also delivered impactful spells.

The South African fast bowler said Gujarat simply followed the approach SRH used in the first innings and focused on bowling consistent Test-match lengths.

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“Season in, season out, all you try to do is do the best you can. I have been backed and it has been clear what my role has been: leave everything out for the team. Rhythm is everything,” Rabada told the broadcaster after the match.

“100 per cent,” he replied when asked if Test match length was the right approach with the ball.

“They showed how to bowl on it and we tried to follow suit. Wicket got a little more sticky and patience and simplicity worked,” he added.

Rabada explains GT pace attack’s success

Rabada also spoke about understanding conditions quickly and adapting accordingly as a bowling unit.

“(It is) about bowling as much as I can but also preserving myself to be match ready. Need to find a way to somehow click, (it is) just about finding out the kind of pitch we are playing on and bowling accordingly,” he said.

“We each have our own natural attributes, and it is about seeing how much you can extract, without looking too far ahead. If your strength is not working out, then you can look at something else,” the Proteas pacer added.

GT move to top of IPL 2026 table

With the dominant win, Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table and further strengthened their playoff chances.

Their bowling attack once again stood out as the biggest difference between the two sides, with Rabada, Holder and Siraj completely dismantling SRH’s powerful batting line-up on a difficult Ahmedabad surface.

Also Read: ‘We assess the wicket first’: Shubman Gill explains Gujarat Titans’ success mantra after SRH win in IPL 2026