Shubman Gill’s success will change Indian Cricket, says Ashwin ahead of Afghanistan Test

In preparing for the new era of Test cricket, much attention will be on the players who will lead India. Among them is captain Shubman Gill, who has already started making an impression with both his batting and leadership in the longest format.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Gill has all the qualities needed to become the driving force of India’s Test side in the years ahead.

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Ashwin backs Gill to lead India’s Test future

Ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, Ashwin spoke highly of the young captain and the way he handled his first major assignment as leader of the Test side.

“Shubman Gill had a fantastic series in England. As soon as he was made captain, he went there and delivered, both with the bat and with his leadership. He scored runs in tough conditions and handled the pressure of captaincy with maturity. That showed his class and his ability to bat long,” Ashwin told Jio Hotstar.

Gill’s performances in English conditions earned praise from several former cricketers, and Ashwin feels the experience has only strengthened his credentials as a future leader.

Technical improvements behind Gill’s success

Ashwin also pointed to the changes Gill has made to his batting technique, especially against the moving ball.

According to the veteran off-spinner, those adjustments have helped Gill become a more complete Test batter and improved his ability to handle challenging overseas conditions.

“He has worked hard on his technique, especially keeping his bat close to the pads, which helped him reduce the gap between bat and pad, making him more solid against the moving ball,” Ashwin explained.

Expecting Gill to shine in home conditions

While Gill is still waiting for a major innings at home since becoming Test captain, Ashwin believes that could change very soon.

The former spinner feels Gill’s recent technical progress could allow him to dominate in familiar conditions and become the backbone of India’s batting line-up.

“Yes, he hasn’t fired with the bat yet on home soil as captain, but with this change in his batting technique, I expect him to go all guns blazing at home too. His success in Test cricket will play a big role in redefining India’s Test team. He is the kind of player who can lead the batting line-up for years to come,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav tipped to lead India’s spin attack

Ashwin also shared his views on India’s bowling combination for the Afghanistan Test, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja unavailable.

He expects Kuldeep Yadav to play a leading role in the spin department and believes the left-arm wrist-spinner is currently bowling with plenty of confidence.

“Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat,” Ashwin said.

Washington Sundar’s role could be crucial

Alongside Kuldeep, Ashwin feels Washington Sundar will provide balance to the bowling attack with his control and ability to contribute with the bat.

“Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India’s success in this Test match,” he added.

Ashwin keen to see Harsh Dubey get an opportunity

Ashwin also revealed that one player he is particularly excited about is young all-rounder Harsh Dubey.

After impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Dubey has emerged as a strong contender for a place in India’s playing XI.

“However, my eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. We will have to wait and see if the team goes with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. But I am particularly interested in Dubey because of his strong domestic season. He also had a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut,” he said.

The Afghanistan Test marks the start of India’s red-ball season after the conclusion of IPL 2026. It also offers the team an opportunity to continue building under a new leadership group led by Shubman Gill.