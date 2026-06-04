IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Shubman Gill’s success will change Indian Cricket, says Ashwin ahead of Afghanistan Test

Shubman Gill’s success will change Indian Cricket, says Ashwin ahead of Afghanistan Test

Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction about Shubman Gill ahead of the Afghanistan Test. The former India star believes one player's success could redefine India's Test future.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 04, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Published On Jun 04, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 04, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

In preparing for the new era of Test cricket, much attention will be on the players who will lead India. Among them is captain Shubman Gill, who has already started making an impression with both his batting and leadership in the longest format.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Gill has all the qualities needed to become the driving force of India’s Test side in the years ahead.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Also Read: Aakash Chopra makes big prediction for THIS India star ahead of Afghanistan Test

Ashwin backs Gill to lead India’s Test future

Ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, Ashwin spoke highly of the young captain and the way he handled his first major assignment as leader of the Test side.

Shubman Gill had a fantastic series in England. As soon as he was made captain, he went there and delivered, both with the bat and with his leadership. He scored runs in tough conditions and handled the pressure of captaincy with maturity. That showed his class and his ability to bat long,” Ashwin told Jio Hotstar.

Gill’s performances in English conditions earned praise from several former cricketers, and Ashwin feels the experience has only strengthened his credentials as a future leader.

Technical improvements behind Gill’s success

Ashwin also pointed to the changes Gill has made to his batting technique, especially against the moving ball.

According to the veteran off-spinner, those adjustments have helped Gill become a more complete Test batter and improved his ability to handle challenging overseas conditions.

He has worked hard on his technique, especially keeping his bat close to the pads, which helped him reduce the gap between bat and pad, making him more solid against the moving ball,” Ashwin explained.

Expecting Gill to shine in home conditions

While Gill is still waiting for a major innings at home since becoming Test captain, Ashwin believes that could change very soon.

The former spinner feels Gill’s recent technical progress could allow him to dominate in familiar conditions and become the backbone of India’s batting line-up.

Yes, he hasn’t fired with the bat yet on home soil as captain, but with this change in his batting technique, I expect him to go all guns blazing at home too. His success in Test cricket will play a big role in redefining India’s Test team. He is the kind of player who can lead the batting line-up for years to come,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav tipped to lead India’s spin attack

Ashwin also shared his views on India’s bowling combination for the Afghanistan Test, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja unavailable.

He expects Kuldeep Yadav to play a leading role in the spin department and believes the left-arm wrist-spinner is currently bowling with plenty of confidence.

Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat,” Ashwin said.

Washington Sundar’s role could be crucial

Alongside Kuldeep, Ashwin feels Washington Sundar will provide balance to the bowling attack with his control and ability to contribute with the bat.

Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India’s success in this Test match,” he added.

Ashwin keen to see Harsh Dubey get an opportunity

Ashwin also revealed that one player he is particularly excited about is young all-rounder Harsh Dubey.

After impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Dubey has emerged as a strong contender for a place in India’s playing XI.

However, my eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. We will have to wait and see if the team goes with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. But I am particularly interested in Dubey because of his strong domestic season. He also had a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut,” he said.

The Afghanistan Test marks the start of India’s red-ball season after the conclusion of IPL 2026. It also offers the team an opportunity to continue building under a new leadership group led by Shubman Gill.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Rohit Sharma’s availability in doubt after Virat Kohli injury blow ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

Rohit Sharma’s availability in doubt after Virat Kohli injury blow ahead of Afghanistan ODIs
Big blow for Team India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to…

Big blow for Team India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to…
Why THIS former star does not picks Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming Test vs Afghanistan?

Why THIS former star does not picks Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming Test vs Afghanistan?
India vs Afghanistan Test Tickets Out Now: Prices, booking process and Venue details revealed

India vs Afghanistan Test Tickets Out Now: Prices, booking process and Venue details revealed

Latest News

Gill set for special era? Ashwin's strong statement

Chopra drops big verdict on THIS star before Afghanistan Test

'Could lose him forever': Stokes defends Jofra Archer decision

Big blow for India! Kohli out of Afghanistan ODI series

India's next T20 captain: Hardik, Shreyas or a surprise choice?

Why is Archer missing? Simon Doull delivers scathing assessment

Editor's Pick

Rohit Sharma’s availability in doubt after Virat Kohli injury blow ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

Rohit Sharma’s availability in doubt after Virat Kohli injury blow ahead of Afghanistan ODIs
Big blow for Team India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to…

Big blow for Team India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to…
Just Before the World Cup 2027, this tour of India will be the final mission of Ro-Ko

Just Before the World Cup 2027, this tour of India will be the final mission of Ro-Ko
Who will be India’s next T20 captain? BCCI meeting puts Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer in spotlight

Who will be India’s next T20 captain? BCCI meeting puts Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer in spotlight
What Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 Final finally revealed

What Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 Final finally revealed
Why THIS former star does not picks Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming Test vs Afghanistan?

Why THIS former star does not picks Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming Test vs Afghanistan?