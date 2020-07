SICC vs VAR Dream11 Team, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Top Picks, Full Squad Stockholm International Cricket Club vs Varmdo CC July 8, 9:30 PM IST

SICC vs VAR Dream11 Team, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Top Picks, Full Squad Stockholm Internation

SICC vs VAR Dream11 Team And Picks

SICC vs VAR Dream11 Tips: Another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Series. This time, we have a wider pool of teams – 10 in total divided into two groups of five. Top four teams – two from each group – qualify for the knockouts. The 10 teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Stockholm International Cricket Club vs Varmdo CC Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

SICC vs VAR Dream11 Top Picks

Najeeb Akhlaqi (captain), Hassan Mehmood (vice-captain), Abdur Rahman, Sarmad Imtiaz, Usman Rafique, Yaseen Saleemi, Kashif Aziz, Zafar Malik, Bilal Muhammad, Noori Sanagul, Khaled Anwar

Stockholm International Cricket Club vs Varmdo CC Full Squad List

SICC: Saad Asad, Yaseen Saleemi, Abrar Ahmad, Imran Syed, Bilal Muhammad, Zafar Malik, Usman Afzal, Adnan Nazir, Forqaan Hameed, Razzaq Abdul, Abu Darda, Imran Rizvi, Naveed Anjum, Usman Rafique, Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Hassan Mehmood

VCC: Abdur Rahman, Noori Sanagul, Samir Momand, Imamudin Orya, Kashif Aziz, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Javed Ahmadzai, Qasim Nqibzai, Saif Shirzad, Irfan Nazir, Ibadur Rahman, Khaled Anwar, Faqir Khan

