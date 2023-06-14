Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 3, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL Dream 11: Hari Nishanth-led SMP will take on Arun Karthik's NRK in the third match of Tamil Nadu Premier League that will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match Details Date And Time: June 13, 3:15 PM

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with temperature hovering around 24 degrees. Rain is not expected

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Playing 11s SMP: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin

NSP: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, KB Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, Adithya Arun, A Aswin Crist, NS Harish, R Mithun, S Sandeep Warrier, R Sonu Yadav

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Dream 11 Team Wicket-keeper: A Karthik, Easwaran

Batters: Nisthanth, Aditya, S Karthik

All-rounders: Sundar (C), Crist, Sonu