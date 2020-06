SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tip

SIG vs PF Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SIG vs PF at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Sigtuna CC and Pakistanska Foreningen will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club

SIG vs PF My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Rehman (captain), Sameer Ali Khan (vice-captain), Choudry Ali, Ataullah Safi, Shahzaib Hassan, Tajammal Hussain, Ahmad Ejaz, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Adnan Raza, Arshpreet Singh

SIG vs PF Squads

Pakistanska Foreningen: Choudry Share Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Khalil Jalali, Umar Khan, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Muhammad Bilal

Sigtuna CC: Qurban Ali, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Ahmad Ejaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood (captain & wk), Adnan Raza, Muhammad Rehman, Ataullah Safi, Arshpreet Singh, Sohaib Atif, Muhammad Nawaz, Umer Waqar, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Ch Shaftaz

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SIG Dream11 Team/ PF Dream11 Team/ Sigtuna CC Dream11 Team/ Pakistanska Foreningen Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.