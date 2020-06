SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Ti

SIG vs STO Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sigtuna CC vs Stockholm CC, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SIG vs STO at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Sigtuna CC vs Stockholm CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club

SIG vs STO My Dream11 Team

Muhammad-Saad Nawaz (captain), Harsha Vardahana (vice-captain), Raja Azhar Mahmood, Ataullah Safi, Abhishek Mathur, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif, Akanshu Mahajan, Qurban Ali, Akash Jha, Avinash Upadhyaya

SIG vs STO Squads

Sigtuna CC: Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz

Stockholm CC: Abhishek Mathur, Rajesh Raveendran, Sampat Iyengar, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Feroz Patel, Harsha Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Kaushik Vats, Rakesh Kumar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Umesh Bharti, Vinod Chalindra, Viswanadha Bazawada, Akash Jha, Ashokkumar Ramalingam, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Suman Mokhamatam

