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Sikandar Raza blames early moisture after Zimbabwe’s heavy loss to India in the first T20I

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reacts after losing the first T20I match of the series to India. Take a look and read the full story to know all the statements and updates.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Published On Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

Sikandar Raza reacts after losing vs India

Sikandar Raza reacts after losing vs India

After losing the first match of the T20 series against India by 7 wickets, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza spoke openly about his team’s batting. He said it was “not up to standard” and that the humidity in the first half of the match made batting very difficult.

Sikandar Raza reflects on Zimbabwe’s batting collape after defeat

Zimbabwe, who lost the toss and were put into bat at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, lost four wickets by the score of 32, but still managed to reach 125/7. India achieved this target with 40 balls to spare.

Sikandar Raza said after the match, “It wasn’t up to standard again. The moisture in the morning definitely played a role, but I didn’t expect it to last so long. It was difficult to play with the new ball. Unfortunately, we didn’t hit many boundaries early on, so the ball remained fresh, and that’s why I felt the movement of the ball made batting even more difficult.

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Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Sikandar Raza blames morning moisture for Zimbabwe’s batting collapse againt India

Comparing the pitch to the recent home matches against Bangladesh, Raza also explained how the pitch was when India started the run-chase. He said, “I think there was a lot of moisture during the ODI series against Bangladesh and it lasted longer. Whereas today, I felt the moisture was only there for the first 8 to 10 or 12 overs. After that, when India came out to bat, the wicket became much better. So, hopefully, we’ll get a better wicket for the next match, so that even if we lose the toss, it won’t have a major impact.

Despite the heavy defeat, Raza saw some hope in the return of Wesley Madhevere (39) and Tadivanashe Marumani (27 not out) in the middle order. He said, “Yes, of course. It’s a good thing. It’s also a new role for Marumani and Madhevere. They batted very well and took us to a respectable score. We’ll take that as a good thing and hope the other players contribute as well, so we can post a good total if we bat first.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer expresses delight after India’s long-awaited T20I victory, says…

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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