<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday added pacer Simarjeet Singh to their squad as an injury replacement for young left-arm speedster Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and was picked at the draft earlier this year by the defending champions. <p></p> <p></p>"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians said. <p></p> <p></p>"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it said. <p></p> <p></p>The Rohit Sharma-led side have kept themselves in the play-offs race after they defeated Punjab Kings on Tuesday.