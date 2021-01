SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Semifinal 1

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan One Day Cup

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Tips

In the Semifinal 1 of the ongoing domestic one-day competition, Central Punjab will lock horns with Sindh.

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Sindh will take place at 9.30 AM IST January 29.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Karachi

SIN vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq

Batsmen Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain (VC), Khurram Manzoor

All-Rounders Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram (C), Hassan Khan, Mohammad Umar

Bowlers Usman Qadir, Mohammad Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar

SIN vs CEP Probable XI

Central Punjab Probable XI: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali.

Sindh Probable XI: Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Aamer Jamal

SIN vs CEP Full SQUADS

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal IqSIN, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Omair Bin Yousaf, Asad Shafiq (c), Saad Ali, Hassan Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Ghulam Mudassar, Saud Shakeel, Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Azam Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sharjeel Khan.

